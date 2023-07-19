Women’s hockey team loses 1-4 to hosts Germany

Wiesbaden (Germany): The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 1-4 thrashing to Germany in the first of the two matches against the hosts here today. Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke (29th minute) was the lone goalscorer for India, while Nike Lorenz (6th, 59th) and Jette Fleschutz (14th, 43rd) scored a brace each in Germany’s win.
New Delhi
Sindhu slips to lowest ranking in over a decade
Battling an inconsistent form, double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu today slipped five places to world No. 17 in the latest BWF world rankings. This is her lowest ranking in over a decade. The last time she was ranked 17th was in January, 2013.
Port of Spain
Struggling Windies replace Reifer with Sinclair
West Indies have included spin bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of batting all-rounder Ramon Reifer in the squad for the second Test against India beginning here on Thursday. Another off-spinner Rahkeen Cornwall, who struggled with chest infection during the series opener, has been retained.
Wellington
Putellas quits training, raises injury concerns
Spain star Alexis Putellas quit training, raising doubts she will be fit to play against Costa Rica in their opening match at the Women’s World Cup today.
COMBLOUX
Tour de France: Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard destroyed rival Tadej Pogacar in today’s individual time trial of the Tour de France. The Danish rider won the 16th stage, clocking 32 minutes and 36 seconds to beat 2020 and 2021 Tour winner Pogacar by 1:38 and stretch his overall lead to 1:48. Agencies
