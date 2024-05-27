Women’s hockey team loses to Argentina in Pro League

Antwerp: The Indian women’s hockey team continued its winless streak in the Belgium leg of the FIH Pro League, slumping to 0-3 defeat against Argentina here today. The Indian team will now take on Germany in its next match in London on June 1.

New york

Rohit reaches NYC, Kohli, Hardik to join team later

Skipper Rohit Sharma was among the 10 India squad members that landed here in the morning for the T20 Word Cup with Virat Kohli and vice-captain Hardik Pandya being the notable absentees in the first batch of arrivals. Also part of the travelling party was head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were the other players to arrive. Reserve players Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed were also with them.

New Delhi

Swimmer Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj clinched the silver medal in the 50m backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at Canet-en-Roussillon in France. Nataraj, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.50 seconds. Nataraj’s personal best is 25.11. The 50m backstroke is a non-Olympics event. No Indian swimmer has made the cut for the Paris Games till now.

Benton Harbor (US)

Atwal climbs to T-29 at Senior PGA Championships

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal rose to T-29 with a card of 68 in the third round of the Senior PGA Championship here. Atwal is 1-under for three rounds. Ernie Els birdied his final hole for a 2-under 69, giving him a share of the lead with Greg Chalmers. —Agencies

