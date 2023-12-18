Women's hockey team loses to Belgium

Valencia: The Indian women’s hockey team suffered its second consecutive defeat by going down 1-2 to Belgium in the 5 Nations Tournament here. Ambre Ballenghien (22nd minute) and Louise Versavel (37th) scored for Belgium, while Vaishnavi Phalke (56th) scored for India. India next face Germany on December 19.

Marrakech (Morocco)

Pranavi lies tied-7th after Round 1 of LET qualifier

Pranavi Urs gave her hopes of getting into the Ladies European Tour fulltime a big boost as she began with a 5-under 68 in the LET Final Stage Q-School event. Pranavi made a superb recovery after being two-over through four holes. With five birdies and an eagle, she rose to tied-seventh with four rounds to go.

Dubai

Bangladesh crush UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Ashiqur Shibli scored his second century in five matches as Bangladesh crushed UAE by 195 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup. Opener Ashiqur scored 129 off 149 balls as Bangladesh posted 282/8. In reply, UAE were bowled out for 87 in 24.5 overs. The seam trio of Maruf Mridha (3/29), Iqbal Hossain Emon (2/15) and Rohanat Doullah Borson (3/26) starred for Bangladesh.

Chennai

Erigaisi posts 1st win in chess championship

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi outwitted Serbia’s Alexandr Predke in the third round of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship to secure his maiden win in the event. Grandmaster and local star D Gukesh held Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo in 30 moves.

Hyderabad

Ramandeep clinches WBC India light flyweight title

Punjab’s Ramandeep Kaur clinched the WBC India title in the light flyweight division by eking out a narrow split decision win over eight rounds against Haryana’s Mamta Singh.

Pune

Ajith’s 16-point show helps Jaipur beat Patna

V Ajith Kumar produced a solid performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled off a gripping 29-28 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Ajith earned 14 raid points and two tackle points.

Barcelona

Valencia fight back to hold Barcelona to 1-1 draw

Valencia fought back to snatch a 1-1 draw at home against Barcelona in their LaLiga clash on Saturday. Barca are winless in their last three games in all competitions. Agencies

#Germany #Hockey