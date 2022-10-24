Women’s Indian Open: Amandeep Drall finishes T-2 as Olivia Cowan steals show

PTI

Gurugram, October 23

Amandeep Drall failed to raise her game on the final day as the Indian golfer finished tied-2nd at the $400,000 Women’s Indian Open here today. Amandeep, who had held a one-shot lead after the penultimate round, shot an even-par 72 in the fourth round to finish with a total of 10-under. She made two birdies and two bogeys.

Olivia Cowan with the trophy. LET

Germany’s Olivia Cowan shot a 4-under 68 to win her maiden title on the Ladies European Tour. The win came after 27 top-10 finishes in 96 starts. The 26-year-old totalled 13-under to beat Amandeep and Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall (71).

“Today, I wouldn’t say it was a bad round,” Amandeep said. “Level-par on this course is always a very good score especially when I was playing in the leader group for the very first time. My front-nine was better. On the back-nine, I missed two short birdie putts on 12th and 13th. Overall, I was very happy with the way I played over the four days,” she added.

LPGA regular Aditi Ashok (71) finished fourth at 7-under, while Gaurika Bishnoi (73) was tied-6th at 4-under. “Not a bad result overall but I was hoping for better,” Aditi said. “This is not an easy course but I also missed a lot of birdies through the week,” she added.

Vani Kapoor (69) was the fourth Indian in the top-10, sharing the eighth place at 8-under.

