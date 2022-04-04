Hockey Women's Junior World Cup: India stun Germany 2-1 to seal quarterfinal berth

PTI

Potchefstroom, April 3

India stunned the formidable Germany 2-1 to register their second consecutive win in the pool stage and assure their place in the quarterfinals of the women’s Junior World Cup here today.

India, who thrashed Wales 5-1 in their opening Pool D match yesterday, scored through two penalty corner conversions by Lalremsiami (2nd minute) and Mumtaz Khan (25th). Germany’s lone goal was scored by Jule Bleuel in the 57th minute.

India will finish their pool engagements against Malaysia on April 5 before the quarterfinals round, which starts on April 8.

India are currently atop Pool D, ahead of Germany. Two teams each from the four pools will qualify for the knockout rounds.

India took the lead when Lalremsiami scored from a rebound after Deepika’s dragflick from a penalty corner was saved by German goalkeeper Mali Wichmann.

Germany earned a handful of penalty corners by putting relentless pressure on the Indian defence, which stood firm. India goalkeeper Bichu Devi Karibam — named the Player of the Match — had an excellent match as she not only denied the Germans from penalty corners on a number of occasions but also pulled off a brilliant save to keep out a penalty stroke by Jette Fleschutz in the second quarter. India mostly relied on counterattacks and from one such move secured back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which was deflected in by Mumtaz. Germany were wasteful in converting penalty corners as they could not convert from six set-pieces in the first half. India scored from two of the three penalty corners they managed in the first two quarters.

Down by two goals, the Germans continued to attack after the change of ends but they failed to find the back of the Indian goal despite creating numerous chances.

Germany enlivened the game three minutes from the final hooter through a reverse-hit field goal by Bleuel. But the Indian defence did enough in the remaining time to pocket full points from the game. —