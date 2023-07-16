Women’s ODI: India lose by 40 runs to Bangladesh in 1st match via DLS method

Mirpur, July 16
India produced a below-par batting effort to lose by 40 runs against Bangladesh in the opening ODI, their first-ever against the minnows in the 50-over format, here on Sunday.
Electing to bowl, young pace bowler Amanjot Kaur made an impressive ODI debut, grabbing four wickets for 31 runs as Bangladesh were restricted to 152 in 43 overs.
But chasing the comfortable target, India surrendered with the bat to be folded out for 113 in 35.5 overs.
Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with a 40-ball 20. Marufa Akter picked up four wickets for Bangladesh, giving away 29 runs.
Earlier, the 23-year-old Amanjot accounted for opener Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as Bangladesh struggled in the match reduced to 44-overs-a-side affair due to rain.
Nigar Sultana was the highest run-getter for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, scoring 39 and sharing a crucial 49-run partnership with Fargana Hoque (27).
Bangladesh's last batter Shorna Akther did not come out to bat in the 44th over as she was injured.
