Women’s Open: Aditi, Diksha make cut in Major achievement

PTI

London, August 12

In a first for Indian women’s golf, two players from the country have made the cut at a Major together with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar producing back-nine heroics to progress to the third round of the Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

Aditi went 3-under for the back-nine, while Diksha played the back-nine in 2-under and made the cut.

Diksha Dagar

Aditi (72-69) was tied-9th as she moved into a position to improve her best finish of T-22 in the tournament, while Diksha made her first cut in a Major with a tied-47th spot.

This is only the second instance in Indian golf when two players have made the cut together at a Major. In 2012, Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri had made the cut at the British Open.

Meanwhile, Ally Ewing of the US fired a round of 6-under 66 to move into a 5-shot lead at the halfway mark.

Lahiri T-32 after poor start

Bedminster (New Jersey): Anirban Lahiri was placed tied-32 after an underwhelming opening round of 3-over 74 in the LIV Golf Bedminster here.

The only Indian playing on the LIV golf circuit had two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey in his round. Australia’s Cameron Smith, who was 35th last week in Greenbrier, opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National Bedminster.

