Women’s Open: Aditi, Diksha make cut in Major achievement

London, August 12
In a first for Indian women’s golf, two players from the country have made the cut at a Major together with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar producing back-nine heroics to progress to the third round of the Women’s Open at Walton Heath.
Aditi went 3-under for the back-nine, while Diksha played the back-nine in 2-under and made the cut.
Aditi (72-69) was tied-9th as she moved into a position to improve her best finish of T-22 in the tournament, while Diksha made her first cut in a Major with a tied-47th spot.
This is only the second instance in Indian golf when two players have made the cut together at a Major. In 2012, Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri had made the cut at the British Open.
Meanwhile, Ally Ewing of the US fired a round of 6-under 66 to move into a 5-shot lead at the halfway mark.
Lahiri T-32 after poor start
Bedminster (New Jersey): Anirban Lahiri was placed tied-32 after an underwhelming opening round of 3-over 74 in the LIV Golf Bedminster here.
The only Indian playing on the LIV golf circuit had two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey in his round. Australia’s Cameron Smith, who was 35th last week in Greenbrier, opened with a 5-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National Bedminster.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...