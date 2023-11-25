Women's Premier League auction on December 9

New Delhi: The players’ auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be held on December 9 in Mumbai, the BCCI announced today. The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year.

New Delhi

AIFF Youth Leagues set to start next month

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) today said it will kick off its ambitious Youth Leagues in the second week of December, beginning the competition in the U-17 category. Over 50 teams are expected to participate, with direct entry granted to sides from the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, I-League 2 and elite academies with AIFF accreditation.

Madrid

Prosecutors seek 9-year sentence for Dani Alves

Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Brazilian football player Dani Alves for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year, a Spanish court said Thursday. Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a night club in Barcelona on December 30.

New Delhi

Hammer thrower Rachna Kumari fails dope test

Hammer thrower Rachna Kumari has returned positive in a dope test conducted by the international federation’s Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) just before the Hangzhou Asian Games and has been handed provisional suspension. The 30-year-old Kumari’s dope sample, taken out-of-competition, was found to contain steroids Stanozolol, Metandienone and Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT).

Zurich

Argentina, Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence

FIFA opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil today after fan violence at the Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game. The Argentine federation was charged with crowd disturbances and the late kick off in Rio de Janeiro. Agencies

#BCCI #Cricket #Mumbai