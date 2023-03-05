 Women’s Premier League: Harmanpreet Kaur gives Mumbai Indians a giant win : The Tribune India

Women’s Premier League: Harmanpreet Kaur gives Mumbai Indians a giant win

Skipper to the fore as Mumbai trounce Gujarat by 143 runs in opener

Women’s Premier League: Harmanpreet Kaur gives Mumbai Indians a giant win

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit a 30-ball 65 to be named the Player of the Match. ANI



PTI

Mumbai, March 4

In a mismatch of epic proportions, Mumbai Indians crushed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs to stamp their authority with an all-round show as the Women’s Premier League got underway here today.

It was a brilliant start. Feeling like dream come true....first day. We were hoping all things going our way, and they were in our favour. Harmanpreet Kaur

The opener was preceded by a glittering opening ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium here but it was Mumbai’s captain Kaur that lit up the contest with a compelling knock of 65 off just 30 balls which allowed them to post a mammoth 207/5.

Led by Saika Ishaque (4/11), Mumbai’s bowlers then produced a superb show to restrict Gujarat to just 64/9 in 15.1 overs and make a dream start to the competition.

Mumbai not only dominated Gujarat but also showcased their aggressive style of play with the bat and ball, delighting a fairly-packed crowd.

Kaur recorded the first-ever half-century of WPL with a stunning stroke-play, which included 14 boundaries, and added 89 runs from just 42 balls with New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr (45 not out from 24 balls) after Hayley Matthews provided the initial fireworks.

Kaur’s innings was straight out of textbook for all the domestic players watching her. She found gaps at will, connected the ball perfectly and did not give a single chance to the opposition bowlers to capitalise.

With the pounding received in the first half of the game, the matters became worse for Gujarat as soon as their chase began.

In the first over, Gujarat’s captain and arguably the best batter in the side, Beth Mooney retired hurt after facing only her third ball.

It was certainly a forgettable first outing for Gujarat who did not have much to cheer about. After their bowlers were hammered all over the park for a grand total of 31 fours and six sixes by Mumbai, the wheels came off completely when they were left tottering at 23/6 after 7.1 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 207/5 in 20 overs (Kaur 65, Matthews 47; Rana 2/43); Gujarat Giants: 64 all out in 15.1 overs (Ishaque 4/11, Sciver-Brunt 2/5).

