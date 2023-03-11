Women’s Premier League: Royal Challengers Bangalore no match for UP Warriorz

PTI

Mumbai, March 10

Skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front with a scintillating 47-ball 96 not out as UP Warriorz hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets in the Women’s Premier League here today.

Healy smashed 18 fours and a six en route to leading the UP side to their second win of the tournament, even as RCB suffered their fourth straight defeat to dent their prospects of advancing further.

Healy’s 96 not out is the highest individual score in the WPL, bettering Australia teammate Tahlia McGrath’s 90 not out.

This was after UP Warriorz’s spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma gave away very little while striking at regular intervals to bowl out RCB, who opted to bat first, for 138 in 19.3 overs. Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with a 39-ball 52.

“I was really pleased with the bowlers,” Healy said. “Before the game, I thought if we could keep them to under 200, it would be great. To keep a batting unit like that to a score under 140 was phenomenal. It was spin to win tonight,” she added.

Brief scores: RCB: 138 all out in 19.3 overs (Perry 52, Devine 36; Ecclestone 4/13, Sharma 3/26); UPW: 139/0 in 13 overs (Healy 96*, Vaidya 36*).