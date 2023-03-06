Women’s Premier League: Show of strength

Mumbai, March 5

The power of Shafali Verma’s strokes combined with Meg Lanning’s experience in a sensational 162-run opening-wicket stand helped Delhi Capitals to a thumping 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women’s Premier League opener here today.

Skipper Meg Lanning scored a 43-ball 72.

American left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris then came to the party, grabbing a five-wicket haul for Capitals to decimate the Smriti Mandhana-led team.

The 19-year-old Verma scored 84 runs off just 45 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes. Australian skipper Lanning was also at her attacking best in a 43-ball 72, with 14 fours, as the duo demolished a listless RCB attack to take DC to an imposing 223/2.

In reply, RCB got off to a spectacular start, scoring 54 runs in the first Powerplay, but Norris (5/29) and off-spinner Alice Capsey (2/10) dragged them back with wickets and finally restricted them to 163/8.

Mandhana and Sophie Devine fired on all cylinders to give RCB a fast start. At the four-over mark, they were 41/0, way ahead of DC’s 29/0 at the same stage.

Tara Norris took 5/29. PTI

But English spinner Capsey triggered a stunning collapse, dismissing the duo in successive overs. She first accounted for the Kiwi batter for 14 when Verma took a stunning diving catch. Mandhana (35) then gifted her wicket away with a top edge to Shikha Pandey.

Norris, who became the first Associate player in the WPL, then ripped through the star-studded RCB middle-order. She dismissed Ellyse Perry (31) and Disha Kasat in the 11th over before sending back Richa Ghosh (2) and Kanika Ahuja in the 13th. She bowled with pace and got the WPL’s first five-wicket haul with England captain Heather Knight’s (34) scalp.

Earlier, DC got a dream start with Verma and Lanning minting runs. Knight gave RCB something to cheer for in the 15th over after dismissing the duo with her off-spin. It was, however, too little too late for the RCB camp as the DC duo’s epic opening partnership from 87 balls had set the tone for a 200-plus score. It was then left to Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues to give the final flourish, and they added 59 runs.

The South African batter smashed three sixes and three fours in her 17-ball unbeaten 39, while Rodrigues complemented her well with a 15-ball 22, with three fours.

Harris fireworks

Navi Mumbai: Australian all-rounder Grace Harris played an inspired innings as she guided UP Warriorz to a thrilling three-wicket win against Gujarat Giants. Chasing 170 for victory, Warriorz were in dire straits at 88/6, but Harris (59 not out off 26 balls) and Sophie Ecclestone (22 not out) changed the complexion of the game, unleashing a flurry of fours and sixes.

Brief scores: DC 223/2 (Verma 84, Lanning 72, Kapp 39*; Knight 2/40) vs RCB 163/8 (Mandhana 35, Knight 34; Norris 5/29); GG 169/6 (Deol 46; Ecclestone 2/25, Sharma 2/27) vs UPW 175/7 in 19.5 overs (Harris 59*, Navgire 53; Garth 5/36). — PTI

I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she’s a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat. We just wanted to play good shots and play according to our strengths.

Shafali Verma

Delighted. Meg and Shafali started well with the bat and the bowlers executed their plans. It is amazing to be here and delighted with the win. The first wicket is pretty special and will definitely take that.

Tara Norris, player of the match

We were thinking about (our) bowling but we weren’t too concerned about the batting. We felt like it was a good score but it was such a good wicket we knew we had to bowl well. It’s great to begin the tournament with a win.

Meg Lanning, DC captain

We gave away too many runs, around 20-30 runs too many. We have back-to-back games, we’ll have to take away some positives from the game before coming back tomorrow. We got plenty of starts, but couldn’t play a big innings.

Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain