Women’s Premier League: Smriti Mandhana’s marvels meet Delhi Capitals

PTI

Mumbai, March 4

Smriti Mandhana will look to justify her hefty price tag when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in a Women’s Premier League match here tomorrow.

RCB have prepared a fantastic team in terms of international recruits, including skipper Mandhana, who is the highest paid player of the league at Rs 3.40 crore. With Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine and Richa Ghosh in their ranks, the team comes off as a fearsome outfit. But on paper, Australian legend Meg Lanning’s DC seem to have a slight edge over their opponents in terms of the Indian talent.