Women's T20: Railways set up final clash with Maharashtra

Surat: Defending champions Railways notched up a 35-run win over Odisha in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Maharashtra in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy here today. Railways posted 159/2, riding on fifties from S Meghana (84) and Nuzhat Parween (55). In reply, Odisha could manage 124/7. Swagatika Rath (2/23) and Tanuja P Kanwer (2/25) snapped two wickets each. Earlier in the day, Yastika Bhatia scored 71 off 45 balls but that wasn’t enough as Maharashtra outplayed Baroda by six wickets to enter the final. The Smriti Mandhana-led side restricted Baroda to 121/7. Utkarsha Pawar took 3/21. Opener Shivali Shinde made 44 off 37 balls and Tejal Hasanbis scored 33 off 32 to ensure that Maharashtra chased down the target comfortably.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere
The CM tweets Eid celebration pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...