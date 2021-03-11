Women's T20: Railways set up final clash with Maharashtra

PTI

Surat: Defending champions Railways notched up a 35-run win over Odisha in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Maharashtra in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy here today. Railways posted 159/2, riding on fifties from S Meghana (84) and Nuzhat Parween (55). In reply, Odisha could manage 124/7. Swagatika Rath (2/23) and Tanuja P Kanwer (2/25) snapped two wickets each. Earlier in the day, Yastika Bhatia scored 71 off 45 balls but that wasn’t enough as Maharashtra outplayed Baroda by six wickets to enter the final. The Smriti Mandhana-led side restricted Baroda to 121/7. Utkarsha Pawar took 3/21. Opener Shivali Shinde made 44 off 37 balls and Tejal Hasanbis scored 33 off 32 to ensure that Maharashtra chased down the target comfortably.