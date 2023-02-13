 Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan as Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh smash 42 in 3 overs in tough chase : The Tribune India

Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan as Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh smash 42 in 3 overs in tough chase

Women’s T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan as Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh smash 42 in 3 overs in tough chase

Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after scoring the winning runs. AP/PTI, ICC



Cape Town, February 12

With India requiring 47 runs off the final five overs, there were nervous faces in the Indian camp, but Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues smashed the ball around to take India to victory over Pakistan in their opening Group 2 match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here today. Richa and Jemimah, in fact, knocked off 42 runs in three overs and India romped to a seven-wicket victory with one full over to spare.

Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh after the win.

It is India's highest successful chase at the T20 World Cup. It is also the second-highest run-chase of all time at the T20 World Cup

Richa struck five fours in her 20-ball 31 not out, while Jemimah made an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls, reaching her half-century with the four that took India past Pakistan’s total.

I knew we had to build partnerships. I knew if we take it deep we will win. Richa and I had a good partnership against Bangladesh too. This innings means a lot to me. Hadn’t been getting scores for a long time. Jemimah Rodrigues, player of the match

Jemimah and Richa batted really well. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever is getting an opportunity is pushing themselves. Good sign for us. Every match is important, no matter the opponent, but obviously Pakistan is a big game. Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain

When the two teams last clashed, Pakistan had upset the Indians by 13 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet last October, and when India lost skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for 16, a second shock defeat could not be ruled out — it was 93/3 in 13.3 overs, and India needed 56 runs off 39 balls. But Richa, who was part of the team that won the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup recently, batted with customary aggression while Jemimah was her usual busy self as the two added 58 runs off only 33 balls.

Richa had a lucky escape when, off the final ball of the 16th over, she was given out LBW to Sadia Iqbal. Richa immediately reviewed the decision and replays showed that she had edged the ball off her glove to the pads and thus got a reprieve.

However, the equation was tough — India needed 41 off 24 balls then — but Richa and Jemimah were equal to the challenge. Each hit off-spinner Nida Dar for a four in the next over, and then Richa stuck medium-pacer Aiman Answer for three fours in a row in the 18th over. Now, with five fours being hit in the 11 previous balls, India were on top, needing 14 off the final 12 balls. Medium-pacer Fatima Sana had the ball for the 19th over, and Jemimah struck the second ball for four through the leg side. After the two Indians ran two singles, Jemimah smashed the fifth ball for four on the off-side and the sixth for the winning boundary with an inside-out shot, sparking celebrations in the Indian camp.

India had got off to a good start, with Yastika Bhatia (17) and Shafali Verma (33) adding 38 runs in 5.3 overs.

Captain’s knock

Earlier, captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten 68 and a blazing 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan post a challenging 149/4 in their 20 overs. Radha Yadav was the most successful India bowler, returning figures of 2/21 in four overs. Deepti Sharma got India the first break when Javeria Khan (8) went for a sweep, only to top-edge the ball, and Harmanpreet took the catch.

Radha got rid of the dangerous opener Muneeba Ali for 12 to reduce Pakistan to 42/2. The India spinner saw the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter coming down the track and fired an arm ball outside off — Muneeba swiped but missed and Richa Ghosh whipped the bails off. Bismah and Ayesha stitched together an 81-run partnership, with the latter’s 43 coming off just 25 balls at a strike rate of 172. — TNS, PTI

Brief scores: Pakistan: 149/4 (Maroof 68*, Naseem 43; Yadav 2/21, Vastrakar 1/30); India 151/3 in 19 overs (Rodrigues 53*, Verma 33, Ghosh 31*; Sandhu 2/15). 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

5
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

9
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala