Women's T20 World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt powers England to 114-run win vs Pakistan

Cape Town, February 21
The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in their final group match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here today. With England already qualifying for the semifinals as the table-toppers along with second-placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.
213 England’s total against Pakistan was the biggest-ever in the Women’s World Cup
Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team to a massive 213/5. Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.
Pakistan were never in the chase and crawled to 99/9. England remained unbeaten in the group stage. Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.
