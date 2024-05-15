 Women’s team to host SA for multi-format series : The Tribune India

Briefly

New Delhi: India will host South Africa women’s team for a multi-format series, including a Test match after almost a decade, from June 16 and July 9. The series will consist of a Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs will be played in Bengaluru, while the Test and T20Is will be held in Chennai. The two teams last played a Test back in November 2014.

Sharjah

Arjun top seed in Sharjah Masters, 19 Indians in fray

Grandmaster and world No. 7 Arjun Erigaisi starts as the top seed as he spearheads a strong Indian challenge in the $52,000 Sharjah Masters Chess tournament. One of the strongest open events in the world will see participation of as many as 19 Indian Grandmasters and SL Narayanan will be the second-highest rated Indian ahead of Nihal Sarin.

Bangkok

Meiraba enters main draw of Thailand Open

India’s Meiraba Luwang Maisnam progressed to the main draw of the men’s singles competition at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament. The 21-year-old from Manipur, who trains at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, beat compatriot Shashwat Dalal 15-21 21-14 21-16 and then notched up a 21-19 21-9 win over Malaysia’s Kok Jing Hong. He will face fifth seed HS Prannoy next.

New Delhi

Squash players Anahat, Abhay included in TOPS

With eyes firmly set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, young squash players Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have been included in the TOPS Development Group. Squash was inducted in the 2028 Olympics programme in October. Anahat, 16, is already a national champion. At 25, Abhay is the current National Games gold medallist.

Manchester

Varane to leave Man United at end of season

Former France centre-back Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 31-year-old Varane joined United in 2021 but has struggled to reproduce the form he showed in a trophy-laden, decade-long spell at Real Madrid before that.

Los Angeles

French striker Giroud joins Los Angeles FC

World Cup-winning French striker Olivier Giroud is signing with Los Angeles FC. LAFC formally announced the long-anticipated move for the 37-year-old, who leaves Europe after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy.

Paris

Maradona heirs want to stop auction of ‘stolen’ trophy

Diego Maradona’s heirs will launch a lawsuit to try and stop the auction of a trophy he was awarded after the 1986 World Cup won by Argentina. The Golden Ball trophy rewarding the best player of the tournament had been missing for decades after it disappeared in unclear circumstances and only recently resurfaced. It is set to be auctioned in Paris next month. Maradona’s heirs say the trophy was stolen and claim the current owner cannot be entitled to sell it. Agencies

