Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat rock as India roll over South Africa

PTI

Benoni (S Africa), January 14

Opener Shweta Sehrawat smashed an unbeaten 92 after skipper Shafali Verma blazed away to a 16-ball 45 as India crushed South Africa by seven wickets to begin their campaign in the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on a rousing note.

Set a target of 167 after South Africa opted to bat first, India got the perfect start when the opening duo of Verma and Sehrawat added 77 runs in just seven overs at Willowmoore Park here.

Verma, who has already played 51 T20Is, 21 ODIs and two Test matches for the senior team, looked in excellent touch as she toyed with the South African bowlers and put her side on course for a big win.

While Verma went after the bowlers from the start, Sehrawat maintained a very good strike-rate throughout her innings, during which she played 57 balls struck 20 boundaries.

Verma, who smashed nine fours and a six in her entertaining knock, was dismissed by off-spinner Miane Smit at the start of the eighth over. Her strike-rate was an incredible 281.25 when she got out.

Unperturbed by the departure of Verma, Sehrawat carried on in the same vein and helped her team cross the line with 21 balls to spare. Sehrawat’s previous best was 40 against the same opponents.

Verma had shone with the ball too, picking up two wickets for 31 runs to put the brakes on the South African scoring rate.