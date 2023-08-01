Women’s World Cup: Aussies reach last-16 in style

MELBOURNE, July 31

Hayley Raso scored a first half brace and Mary Fowler struck after the break as Australia crushed Canada 4-0 today to storm into the last-16 stage of the Women’s World Cup and send the Olympics champions spinning out of the tournament.

1 Canada bowed out at the group stage for the first time since 2011 and with some regret after having needed only a draw to advance

In front of a febrile crowd at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Raso struck in the ninth minute with a low, right-footed shot and doubled down in the 39th from a goalmouth scramble as unused captain Sam Kerr cheered by the touchline. Fowler made sure of the win with a deft touch in the 58th minute that pinged in off the right post, before Steph Catley slotted a penalty in stoppage time.

“It means so much to us,” Raso said. “I’m so proud of the girls. We put in a real shift tonight and everybody fought for each other and to come away with a pretty convincing win is very exciting.”

Japan break down Spain

Wellington: Hinata Miyazawa grabbed two goals to become the tournament’s leading scorer as former champions Japan put on a counterattacking masterclass to beat Spain 4-0 and top Group C. Riko Ueki, Momoko Tanaka also scored. — Reuters

#Australia #Canada