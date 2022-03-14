Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh make history with 9-run win over Pakistan

Pakistan inexplicably lost five of their batters for just five runs

Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh make history with 9-run win over Pakistan

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Hamilton, March 14

Opener Sidra Ameen’s 104 went in vain as Pakistan committed harakiri to hand debutants Bangladesh a nine-run win, their first-ever victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup here on Monday.

Chasing 235 to win, Ameen gave Pakistan a flying start, forging a 91-run partnership with Nahida Khan (43) for the first wicket and then added another 64 rums with Bismah Maroof (31).

With Ameen going strong, Pakistan were well on course for a successful chase, reaching 183 for two but Fahima Khatun (3/38) turned the match on its head with three quick wickets as Pakistan inexplicably lost five of their batters for just five runs to slip to 188 for seven and were eventually restricted to 225 for nine.

Khatun picked up the wickets of Omaima Sohail (10), Aliya Riaz (0) and Fatima Sana (0), while Rumana Ahmed removed Nida Dar (0) before centurion Ameen fell for a run-out to end Pakistan’s hope.

Featuring in their first women’s World Cup, Bangladesh had lost their first two games against South Africa and New Zealand, while Pakistan slumped to their fourth defeat in as many matches and 18th successive loss in the event.

Earlier, invited to bat, Bangladesh scored 234 for seven, riding on Fargana Hoque’s 71 and some useful contributions from Sharmin Akhter (44) and skipper Nigar Sultana (46).

Hoque shared 96 runs for the third wicket with Sultana to lay the foundation as Bangladesh posted their highest total in ODIs.

Openers Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter gave Bangladesh a good start against the pacers but things changed the moment spinners were introduced with Nida Dar dismissing the former.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima then put further brakes even as Omaima Sohail picked up the other opener to leave Bangladesh at 79 for two in 20th over.

Sultana and Hoque then joined hands but the duo found it difficult to rotate strikes with the spinners bowling in tandem.

Hoque then opened up, pulling Sana across the midwicket fence before sweeping Sohail for another boundary. Sana was once again at the receiving end in the 31st over as she was hit for successive fours by Hoque.

Hoque and Sultana brought up their fifty-run partnership in 73 balls and then took Bangladesh across the 150-mark in the 37th over.

Hoque completed her fifty in 89 balls but Sultana, who had scored her only boundary off Fatima, was sent packing by Sana in the 40th over.

Sandhu then claimed three quick wickets, including two off successive balls in the 47th over, to prevent Bangladesh from accelerating in the death overs.

She first removed Rumana Ahmed in the 45th over before returning to get rid of Hoque and Fahima Khatun in two balls as Bangladesh could score only 59 for the loss of four wickets in the last 10overs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 234 for 7 in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 71, Nigar Sultana 46, Sharmin Akhter 44; Nashra Sandhu 3/41).

Pakistan: 225 for nine in 50 overs (Sidra Ameen 104, Nahida Khan 43; Fahima Khatun 3/38).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

3
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

4
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

6
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

7
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

8
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

9
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

10
Punjab

Election commission announces Rajya Sabha poll schedule for 5 seats in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid vaccination for children in 12-15 age group to begin this week

Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

Income Tax dept searches Omaxe group premises in Punjab, Delhi-NCR

At least 30 locations being covered

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala