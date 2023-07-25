Women’s World Cup: Borges bags 3 as Brazil rout Panama 4-0

ADELAIDE, July 24

Brazil’s Ary Borges said she went through the full gamut of emotions during her Women’s World Cup debut in Monday’s 4-0 win over Panama, adding that she was as surprised as anyone to score a hat-trick in her first game at the showpiece event.

Borges fired three goals past Panama and set up another with a brilliant backheel flick to get Brazil off to a winning start.

The 23-year-old, who plays for National Women’s Soccer League club Racing Louisville, called it “one of the happiest days” of her life. “I couldn’t have imagined this in my wildest dream,” Borges, who could not hold back the tears after her first goal, told reporters after the win. “The debut in itself was a very special moment for me. It’s very special to be able to score three goals in a World Cup in my first game, but this is just the beginning of a long walk that we have ahead of us.”

In other results of the day, Germany demolished debutants Morocco 6-0, Italy earned a 1-0 win over Argentina. — Reuters