Women’s World Cup: Cup of surprises sees Japan take on Norway

AUCKLAND, August 4

As the Women’s World Cup enters the business stage when the last-16 stage kicks off tomorrow, the surprises and shocks in the group stage have thrown up some mouth-watering fixtures, starting with the clash of former champions Norway and Japan.

There is a sense that the expanded 32-team format has improved the tournament after heavyweights Germany, Canada, Brazil and China were knocked out while minnows like Morocco and Jamaica advanced for the first time.

While Japan came through their group unscathed, Norway lost to co-hosts New Zealand in the tournament opener while a public spat threatened to derail their campaign before they eventually qualified.

“You can see the level of the World Cup is rising, so the women’s game is growing fast,” Norway coach Hege Riise told reporters. “Everyone said it was an easy group, we knew it wasn’t because it was a tight group for us.”

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda praised the teamwork that saw them keep three clean sheets in three wins to advance. “Each player is performing their role. They’re not only performing to their own capacity, but they are working as a unit. It’s all about the collective,” he said. — Reuters

