Women’s world cup: England set up final with Spain

SYDNEY, August 16

England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 today despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’ fairytale run came to an end.

After falling at the semifinal stage in the previous two World Cups, England will face Spain on Sunday looking to add a world title to last year’s European Championship triumph.

Attacking midfielder Ella Toone gave England a first-half lead to silence the crowd of 75,784 but a stunning strike from Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, squared things up after halftime as Stadium Australia erupted in euphoria.

However, Lauren Hemp restored England’s lead before Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt shortly before the end.

“This is the one thing I’ve always wanted, to make finals at a World Cup and after two times of getting huge disappointment, honestly I can’t believe it,” England fullback Lucy Bronze said. “We all dreamed of being in the final.”

On Tuesday, Spain shrugged off their record of underachievement with a rousing 2-1 win over Sweden to reach the final for the first time. Having failed to even qualify for the World Cup until Canada in 2015, Spain have electrified Australia and New Zealand with 17 goals and a lively, attacking game. — Reuters

