Women’s World Cup: Hosts give record crowds reason to cheer

SYDNEY/AUCKLAND, July 20

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand opened the ninth Women’s World Cup with wins and record crowds today, after a shooting near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland that left three dead and six injured.

Police said the shooter was among those killed and the danger from the incident was over, while New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security.

A Haka performer during the opening ceremony. Reuters

After an opening ceremony celebrating traditional Maori culture including the famous Haka war dance, a stunning goal from Hannah Wilkinson at Eden Park was the difference in the 1-0 victory over Norway.

The crowd of 42,137 bested the host nation’s previous record for an international football match.

Authorities deployed extra police and security outside the stadium following the shooting in New Zealand’s largest city.

A statement from football’s governing body FIFA said it was supporting teams in the vicinity of the incident. A fan park in the city will remain closed today, organisers said.

“Everyone woke up pretty quickly when the helicopter hovered outside the hotel window and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived — at first we didn’t know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media,” Norway captain Maren Mjelde was quoted as saying by a newspaper.

Australia’s Matildas began their campaign with a scrappy 1-0 win against Ireland in front of a crowd of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney — a record attendance for a women’s football match in the country. — Reuters

#Australia #New Zealand