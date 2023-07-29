Women's world cup: Lauren's screamer wins it for England

SYDNEY, July 28
Lauren James scored a wonder strike in her first Women’s World Cup start to lead England to a 1-0 Group D victory over Denmark today, all but guaranteeing the European champions a spot in the knockout stage.
Coach Sarina Wiegman made two bold changes to today’s squad, moving the versatile Rachel Daly back to defence and inserting James into the starting line-up — and the two teamed up to score in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium.
“It was a dream, it was something I’ve been thinking about, but most importantly, just happy to help the team win,” James told the BBC. “I’m calm all around, on and off the pitch, and I just try to bring that to my game as well. Today I showed that.
Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.
Argentina rally
Dunedin Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw against South Africa.
The draw gave both teams a single point in Group G. Sweden and Italy, the co-leaders of the group with three points each, play tomorrow. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two