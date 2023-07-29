Women's world cup: Lauren's screamer wins it for England

SYDNEY, July 28

Lauren James scored a wonder strike in her first Women’s World Cup start to lead England to a 1-0 Group D victory over Denmark today, all but guaranteeing the European champions a spot in the knockout stage.

Coach Sarina Wiegman made two bold changes to today’s squad, moving the versatile Rachel Daly back to defence and inserting James into the starting line-up — and the two teamed up to score in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium.

“It was a dream, it was something I’ve been thinking about, but most importantly, just happy to help the team win,” James told the BBC. “I’m calm all around, on and off the pitch, and I just try to bring that to my game as well. Today I showed that.

Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.

Argentina rally

Dunedin Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw against South Africa.

The draw gave both teams a single point in Group G. Sweden and Italy, the co-leaders of the group with three points each, play tomorrow. — Agencies

