ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Marizanne Kapp helps South Africa stun England

Mount Maunganui, March 14

England’s title defence in the Women’s World Cup suffered another jolt after South Africa edged a thrilling chase in the last over by three wickets to hand them their third defeat in as many matches.

The experienced Marizanne Kapp picked up a maiden five-wicket haul to help South Africa restrict the 2017 champions to 235/9 after putting their opponents in to bat.

The 32-year-old then returned to the crease with the bat to contribute a crucial 32 off 42 balls as South Africa chased down their target with four deliveries to spare to register their third consecutive victory. Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt survived a number of missed chances to top-score for South Africa with a 77.

England can still advance to the semifinals but would also need other results in their favour. — Reuters