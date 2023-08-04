Women’s World Cup: Morocco’s Cinderella story

PERTH, August 3

Debutants Morocco stunned Colombia 1-0 in their final group match in Perth today to reach the last-16 stage of the Women’s World Cup at the first attempt along with their opponents.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women’s World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance

The 72nd-ranked Moroccans scored through An Anissa Lahmari’s toe-poke after a saved penalty at the end of the first half but their passage was only secured after South Korea held twice champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in the other Group H match.

Round of 16 line-up Switzerland vs Spain Japan vs Norway Netherlands vs South Africa Sweden vs United States England vs Nigeria Australia vs Denmark Colombia vs Jamaica France vs Morocco

Colombia topped the group with six points, bettering runners-up Morocco on goal difference, while Germany and South Korea depart the tournament. Morocco, who were thumped 6-0 by Germany in their opener before beating South Korea 1-0, move on to meet France in Adelaide and Colombia play Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The two teams generated chances in the first half, but it was only in stoppage time when Colombia’s Daniela Arias clumsily fouled forward Ibtissam Jraidi in the penalty area that Morocco had a genuine scoring opportunity.

Las Cafeteras keeper Catalina Perez dived to her left to stop Ghizlane Chebbak’s spot-kick but midfielder Lahmari nudged the ball into the net. — Reuters

#Germany