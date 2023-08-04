 Women’s World Cup: Morocco’s Cinderella story : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Women’s World Cup: Morocco’s Cinderella story

Women’s World Cup: Morocco’s Cinderella story

Reach last-16 on debut, Germany out

Women’s World Cup: Morocco’s Cinderella story

Morocco’s players take a selfie after the match. Reuters



PERTH, August 3

Debutants Morocco stunned Colombia 1-0 in their final group match in Perth today to reach the last-16 stage of the Women’s World Cup at the first attempt along with their opponents.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women’s World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance

The 72nd-ranked Moroccans scored through An Anissa Lahmari’s toe-poke after a saved penalty at the end of the first half but their passage was only secured after South Korea held twice champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in the other Group H match.

Round of 16 line-up

Switzerland vs Spain

Japan vs Norway

Netherlands vs South Africa

Sweden vs United States

England vs Nigeria

Australia vs Denmark

Colombia vs Jamaica

France vs Morocco

Colombia topped the group with six points, bettering runners-up Morocco on goal difference, while Germany and South Korea depart the tournament. Morocco, who were thumped 6-0 by Germany in their opener before beating South Korea 1-0, move on to meet France in Adelaide and Colombia play Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The two teams generated chances in the first half, but it was only in stoppage time when Colombia’s Daniela Arias clumsily fouled forward Ibtissam Jraidi in the penalty area that Morocco had a genuine scoring opportunity.

Las Cafeteras keeper Catalina Perez dived to her left to stop Ghizlane Chebbak’s spot-kick but midfielder Lahmari nudged the ball into the net. — Reuters

#Germany

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

3
Trending

Watch: Social media influencer lands in trouble over ‘celebration’ video; Punjab police seize SUV

4
Haryana

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Govt restricts import of laptop, tablets and computers with immediate effect

6
Haryana

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

7
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

8
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

9
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway to remain closed for 2 days, says Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

10
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra

On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

17 injured in fresh violence

Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Manipur violence debate: Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary third extension

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension

Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Police, farmer leader come face to face over drug threat

4 nabbed after attacking cop

4 nabbed after attacking cop in Bathinda

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sec 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant

LS clears Bill on Delhi services, Shah calls out Oppn for ‘double standards’

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Ex-minister protests for sterilisation of stray dogs

Neeraj Bawania gang’s shooter held in Rohini

Priest robbed of ~15K, gold ring

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Nangal Ambiyan case: Accused beaten up in jail, alleges lawyer

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab VB books Capt Amarinder's ex-media adviser BIS Chahal in assets case

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala