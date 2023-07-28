Women's world cup: Netherlands stand tall vs mighty US

Wellington, July 27

They almost did it, even without their best forwards.

Netherlands got ahead of United States early today and then withstood a flurry of US attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in their rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.

The Dutch entered the match with a weakened attack. Vivianne Miedema, the country’s all-time leading women’s scorer, is out of the tournament entirely with a torn ACL.

After coach Andries Jonker selected Lineth Beerensteyn for the team’s first match against Portugal, Beerenstyn went down with an ankle injury. With Jonker’s top forwards out against US, he turned to Katja Snoeijs, a 26-year-old attacker for Everton.

“I think we can be happy with the point, especially in the group phase, but I think we’re still looking to be better and to win a game like this as well,” Snoeijs said.

Nigeria shock Aussies

Brisbane: Nigeria produced the first major shock as they stunned Australia 3-2 to leave the co-hosts’ tournament hopes on thin ice and home fans reeling.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond’s opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

In another match of the day, Portugal sealed a 2-0 win over Vietnam. — Agencies

#United States of America USA