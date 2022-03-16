Women's World Cup: Never thought about 250 ODI wickets in my life, says Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami, happy with the achievement against her name, stated that all she wanted to do was to express herself on the field and didn't think much about individual achievements in ODI cricket

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami. File photo

Mount Maunganui, March 16

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday added another milestone to her already illustrious career in international cricket. With the lbw dismissal of England opener Tammy Beaumont in the league match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Goswami became the first woman cricketer to take 250 ODI wickets.

The right-arm pacer had recently become the leading wicket-taker in the history of World Cups against the West Indies and with Beaumont's dismissal, she also reached the mark of 350 wickets in international cricket.

"I am happy that I was able to take 250 wickets but never thought about that in my life. Secondly, I would have been happy if we had won this match," said Goswami in the post-match virtual press conference.

Going on a trip down the memory lane, Jhulan remarked, "When I started (playing cricket), I never thought about it (of 250 ODI wickets). Just wanted to be there and express myself all the time and try to contribute more from my side. But some days, things aren't going my way, some days it is very tough to do the way you want to deliver and it doesn't happen. But this is a never-ending learning process as you keep learning each and every time." Further speaking on her feelings about reaching a landmark achievement, Goswami put forth her desire to contribute in India's win as an extremely important priority and brushed off talks of thoughts on life after the ongoing World Cup.

"Honestly speaking, I'm feeling good. 250 is a big number. Again, never thought about it. As a cricketer, you can't plan for those things. It is just that if you are playing for 20 years, it's good that you achieve some individual milestones. For me, winning matches for India is important and my contribution is there, that is something I always try to do that.

"I don't think about retirement and all this stuff. At the moment, we are just focusing on this World Cup, where important play is on at this moment. As a senior member of the side, I try to contribute for my side as much as I can." For someone who made her debut in 2002 and is still spearheading India's pace attack, Goswami acknowledged the work done by support staff members. She even promised that India will try to make a comeback in their next match against Australia at Auckland on Saturday, which also coincides with her 200th ODI match.

"It is important to be fresh all the time whenever you come into the ground and try to give your best all the time. But we have the physio, trainer and masseur, everyone is monitoring our workload management. So far, all is okay and we are working hard to come back strongly in the next game." --IANS

