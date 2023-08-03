Women’s World Cup: Running Brazil Reggaed

Melbourne, August 2

A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women’s World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995 today.

Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

At the final whistle, the Jamaicans slumped to their knees and roared in joy before forming a circle to dance and sway to the Bob Marley song “One Love”.

Having lost all their matches in France four years ago, the Jamaicans have coming a long way in a short time, holding France 0-0 and beating Panama 1-0 in their Group F clashes. It was a tough night for Brazil. Their coach Pia Sundhage started Marta on the field for the first time in her sixth and final World Cup but the iconic forward bowed out in disappointment, coming off in the 80th minute.

A French toast

Sydney: Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama and into the last-16 stage.

Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, fifth-ranked France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

In other matches of the day, Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina to advance the Blagult to a Round-of-16 showdown with United States.

Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time to give South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy and send them into the last-16. — Agencies