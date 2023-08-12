Women's World Cup: Spain go the extra mile

WELLINGTON, August 11

Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over Netherlands today and into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The 19-year-old Barcelona winger broke the 1-1 deadlock when she latched onto a through ball, turned a Dutch defender inside and out and unleashed a shot that clanged off the post into the net.

Japan’s players acknowledge the fans after their defeat. Reuters

“It means everything for me, it was a unique moment, great euphoria ... I’m extremely happy,” Paralluelo said.

The sixth-ranked La Roja, who had not advanced past the Round of 16 in their previous two World Cup appearances, will face either Sweden for a place in the final in Auckland on Tuesday.

“We went to extra time, but the team kept on believing,” said coach Jorge Vilda. “They played on an extraordinary level and it was a match with a lot of emotional decisions.”

Sweden hold off Japan

Auckland: Sweden held off a late Japan fightback to reach the semifinals for the fifth time with a 2-1 win at Eden Park, leaving the tournament without a former winner in the last-four.

Five days after ousting four-time champions United States in the last-16, the Swedes dominated the 2011 winners for most of the evening. Defender Amanda Ilestedt gave Sweden the lead with her fourth goal of the tournament in the 32nd minute with Filippa Angeldal adding the second from the penalty spot just after the break. Japan never gave up the fight but Riko Ueki missed a 76th-minute penalty later proved too late as Sweden held firm. — Reuters

