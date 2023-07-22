Women’s world cup: Spain set standards with 3-0 win over Costa Rica

WELLINGTON, July 21
Spain began their Women’s World Cup campaign in scintillating fashion by beating Costa Rica 3-0 in their Group C opener today thanks to an own goal and first-half strikes from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez at Wellington Regional Stadium.
The teams had played out a draw when they faced each other on their World Cup debuts in 2015 but Spain are now sixth in the women’s rankings and it showed in their technical and physical superiority as they scored three times in a six-minute blitz.
Twice Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was named among Spain’s substitutes as she makes her way back to full fitness, but was not needed in the first half as Bonmati and Esther ran riot in Costa Rica’s box.
In other results, Switzerland soured Philippines’ World Cup debut with 2-0 win, while Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved a penalty to help Nigeria secure a valuable 0-0 draw against Olympics champions Canada in their opener. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...