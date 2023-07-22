Women’s world cup: Spain set standards with 3-0 win over Costa Rica

WELLINGTON, July 21

Spain began their Women’s World Cup campaign in scintillating fashion by beating Costa Rica 3-0 in their Group C opener today thanks to an own goal and first-half strikes from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The teams had played out a draw when they faced each other on their World Cup debuts in 2015 but Spain are now sixth in the women’s rankings and it showed in their technical and physical superiority as they scored three times in a six-minute blitz.

Twice Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was named among Spain’s substitutes as she makes her way back to full fitness, but was not needed in the first half as Bonmati and Esther ran riot in Costa Rica’s box.

In other results, Switzerland soured Philippines’ World Cup debut with 2-0 win, while Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved a penalty to help Nigeria secure a valuable 0-0 draw against Olympics champions Canada in their opener. — Reuters