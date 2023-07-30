Women’s World Cup: Wendie Renard earns France heady win vs Brazil

BRISBANE, July 29
Captain Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane’s Lang Park today as Herve Renard’s side picked up their first win in Group F of the Women’s World Cup.
The defender met Selma Bacha’s corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.
“We’re delighted with the win today,” said Eugenie Le Sommer, who scored France’s opener in the first half. “We were up against a brick wall after the draw against Jamaica. What for us is the most important was to take the three points today.”
Le Sommer, France’s all-time leading scorer, gave her side the perfect start in the 17th minute, moments after seeing Leticia keep out her first effort at full stretch.
Sweden hit Italy for five
Wellington: After leaving it to the last minute against South Africa, Sweden left nothing to chance today in a 5-0 win over Italy which sealed their place in the knockout rounds.
Sweden relied on Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner to salvage a 2-1 win from a sub-par performance in their opener against South Africa. — Agencies
