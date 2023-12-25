Wonder women: India record maiden women’s Test victory against Australia

MUMBAI, December 24
India registered their first victory against Australia in a women’s Test match today following their comprehensive eight-wicket win in the one-off contest at Wankhede Stadium.
A significant first-innings lead of 187 had put India in the box seat and they needed only 75 runs to clinch the contest after bowling out Australia for 261 in the touring side’s second innings.
They lost opener Shafali Verma and No. 3 batter Richa Ghosh, but Smriti Mandhana anchored their chase with an unbeaten 38, sealing India’s memorable victory with a four shortly after the lunch break.
Playing more than one Test at home for the first time since 1995, there was hardly a moment when the team put a foot wrong.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India had beaten England by 347 runs — the highest victory margin in terms of runs in women’s Test cricket — in a one-off Test in Navi Mumbai earlier this month. In 40 Tests, India now have seven wins and six defeats, while 27 have been drawn.
“It’s the reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years,” Kaur said after India’s first victory against Australia in 11 Tests since the teams first clashed in the longest format in 1977. “Hopefully after these two wins, we will get to play many more Test matches in the upcoming years.”
Earlier, India claimed the last five Australia wickets for just 28 runs after the tourists had resumed their second innings on 233/5.
Seamer Pooja Vastrakar trapped Ash Gardner lbw before off-spinner Sneh Rana, who was chosen Player of the Match for her seven-wicket haul, dismissed Annabel Sutherland (27) and Alana King off successive deliveries. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed the last two wickets to hasten Australia’s collapse.
“What an amazing experience to come over here and play Test cricket,” Australia captain Alyssa Healy said. “It’s not easy to win over here, we’ve found that out. We’d love to play a couple more (Tests) to make it really interesting.”
The teams will now play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. — Agencies
‘Relentless’ India
Australia’s first-ever loss to India in women’s Tests is not even a “blip” and next year’s T20 World Cup remains their ultimate goal, said captain Alyssa Healy. “It is a format where we are not overly familiar with conditions. We would love to see more and it would create a real contest over three games,” she said. Healy credited India’s “relentlessness” with the ball. “One-off Test, India playing in their home conditions, you’d expect them to be heavy favourites. Their relentlessness with the ball stood out to me,” she said. Healy said Australia’s squad has undergone a lot of change but they are comfortable with where they are currently placed. “Ultimately, the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next year is a real carrot for us,” she said. PTI
Scoreboard
Australia 1st innings 219
India 1st innings 406
Australia 2nd innings
B Mooney run out (Ghosh) 33
P Litchfield b Rana 18
E Perry c Bhatia b Rana 45
T McGrath b Kaur 73
A Healy lbw b Kaur 32
A Sutherland c Bhatia b Rana 27
A Gardner lbw b Vastrakar 7
J Jonassen b Gayakwad 9
A King b Rana 0
K Garth b Gayakwad 4
L Cheatle not out 0
Extras: (b 10, lb 3) 13
Total: (all out, 105.4 overs) 261
FOW: 1-49, 2-56, 3-140, 4-206, 5-221, 6-233, 7-251, 8-251, 9-260
Bowling O M R W
Renuka Singh 11 4 32 0
Pooja Vastrakar 11 1 40 1
Sneh Rana 22 5 63 4
Deepti Sharma 22 7 35 0
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 28.4 11 42 2
Jemimah Rodrigues 2 0 13 0
Harmanpreet Kaur 9 0 23 2
India 2nd innings
S Verma c Healy b Garth 4
S Mandhana not out 38
R Ghosh c McGrath b Gardner 13
J Rodrigues not out 12
Extras: (b 8) 8
Total: (2 wickets, 18.4 overs) 75
FOW: 1-4, 2-55,
Bowling O M R W
Kim Garth 5 1 19 1
Ashleigh Gardner 9 2 18 1
Tahlia McGrath 2 0 14 0
Jess Jonassen 2.4 0 16 0
Player of the Match: Sneh Rana
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...