 Wonder women: India record maiden women’s Test victory against Australia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Wonder women: India record maiden women’s Test victory against Australia

Wonder women: India record maiden women’s Test victory against Australia

Wonder women: India record maiden women’s Test victory against Australia

India’s players pose with the trophy after winning the one-off Test against Australia in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI



MUMBAI, December 24

India registered their first victory against Australia in a women’s Test match today following their comprehensive eight-wicket win in the one-off contest at Wankhede Stadium.

A significant first-innings lead of 187 had put India in the box seat and they needed only 75 runs to clinch the contest after bowling out Australia for 261 in the touring side’s second innings.

They lost opener Shafali Verma and No. 3 batter Richa Ghosh, but Smriti Mandhana anchored their chase with an unbeaten 38, sealing India’s memorable victory with a four shortly after the lunch break.

It’s the reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years. Hopefully after these two wins, we will get to play many more Test matches in the upcoming years.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain

Playing more than one Test at home for the first time since 1995, there was hardly a moment when the team put a foot wrong.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India had beaten England by 347 runs — the highest victory margin in terms of runs in women’s Test cricket — in a one-off Test in Navi Mumbai earlier this month. In 40 Tests, India now have seven wins and six defeats, while 27 have been drawn.

“It’s the reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years,” Kaur said after India’s first victory against Australia in 11 Tests since the teams first clashed in the longest format in 1977. “Hopefully after these two wins, we will get to play many more Test matches in the upcoming years.”

Earlier, India claimed the last five Australia wickets for just 28 runs after the tourists had resumed their second innings on 233/5.

Seamer Pooja Vastrakar trapped Ash Gardner lbw before off-spinner Sneh Rana, who was chosen Player of the Match for her seven-wicket haul, dismissed Annabel Sutherland (27) and Alana King off successive deliveries. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed the last two wickets to hasten Australia’s collapse.

“What an amazing experience to come over here and play Test cricket,” Australia captain Alyssa Healy said. “It’s not easy to win over here, we’ve found that out. We’d love to play a couple more (Tests) to make it really interesting.”

The teams will now play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. — Agencies

‘Relentless’ India

Alyssa Healy

Australia’s first-ever loss to India in women’s Tests is not even a “blip” and next year’s T20 World Cup remains their ultimate goal, said captain Alyssa Healy. “It is a format where we are not overly familiar with conditions. We would love to see more and it would create a real contest over three games,” she said. Healy credited India’s “relentlessness” with the ball. “One-off Test, India playing in their home conditions, you’d expect them to be heavy favourites. Their relentlessness with the ball stood out to me,” she said. Healy said Australia’s squad has undergone a lot of change but they are comfortable with where they are currently placed. “Ultimately, the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next year is a real carrot for us,” she said. PTI

Scoreboard

Australia 1st innings 219

India 1st innings 406

Australia 2nd innings

B Mooney run out (Ghosh) 33

P Litchfield b Rana 18

E Perry c Bhatia b Rana 45

T McGrath b Kaur 73

A Healy lbw b Kaur 32

A Sutherland c Bhatia b Rana 27

A Gardner lbw b Vastrakar 7

J Jonassen b Gayakwad 9

A King b Rana 0

K Garth b Gayakwad 4

L Cheatle not out 0

Extras: (b 10, lb 3) 13

Total: (all out, 105.4 overs) 261

FOW: 1-49, 2-56, 3-140, 4-206, 5-221, 6-233, 7-251, 8-251, 9-260

Bowling O M R W

Renuka Singh 11 4 32 0

Pooja Vastrakar 11 1 40 1

Sneh Rana 22 5 63 4

Deepti Sharma 22 7 35 0

Rajeshwari Gayakwad 28.4 11 42 2

Jemimah Rodrigues 2 0 13 0

Harmanpreet Kaur 9 0 23 2

India 2nd innings

S Verma c Healy b Garth 4

S Mandhana not out 38

R Ghosh c McGrath b Gardner 13

J Rodrigues not out 12

Extras: (b 8) 8

Total: (2 wickets, 18.4 overs) 75

FOW: 1-4, 2-55,

Bowling O M R W

Kim Garth 5 1 19 1

Ashleigh Gardner 9 2 18 1

Tahlia McGrath 2 0 14 0

Jess Jonassen 2.4 0 16 0

Player of the Match: Sneh Rana

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

2
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

3
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

4
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

5
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

6
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

7
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

8
Punjab

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest in region

9
Sports

Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

10
India

French judge to decide on extending stay of over 300 Indian passengers of grounded Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Cold wave tightens grip on north India, dense fog at various places

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...

Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32

Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32

Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...

Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination

Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination

An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...


Cities

View All

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer