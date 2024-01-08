Won’t recognise events organised by WFI: Ministry

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry today said the suspended Wrestling Federation of India has no authority to conduct the Senior National Championships and any event staged by the body will be considered “unsanctioned” and “unrecognised”.

Chennai

Chennai Open: Srihari wins title after draw in final round

LR Srihari secured a draw against Belarusian Alexei Fedorov in the final round to emerge champion in the Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament. Srihari registered seven wins and three draws on his way to the title. Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam took the second spot.

Al Henakiyah

Ross Branch tops Stage 1 for Hero at Dakar Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally made a strong start to the Dakar Rally as its rider Ross Branch topped the opening stage. In total, three Hero riders crossed Saturday’s finish line successfully, with Branch finishing first among 136 competitors in the bike category. After a spectacular performance in Stage 1, Branch leads the field with a healthy 12-minute advantage.

Mumbai

PKL: Shadloui, Gaurav guide Paltan to 29-26 triumph

Puneri Paltan edged out Tamil Thalaivas 29-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui and Gaurav Khatri were the Paltan’s best players, while Thalaivas’ skipper Sagar was their star performer.

Dubai

Ketema breaks world record for fastest marathon debut

Ethiopian runner Tigist Ketema broke the world record for fastest marathon debut, shaving more than a minute off the course record. Clocking a time of 2:16:07, the 25-year-old became the eighth-fastest woman in marathon history as she took gold, breaking the Dubai course record by 61 seconds. Ethiopia swept the women’s podium as Ruti Aga (2:18:09) and Dera Dida (2:19:29) finished second and third.

Melbourne

ICC rejects Khawaja’s appeal against armband sanction

Australia opener Usman Khawaja suffered a setback after his appeal against the sanction imposed on him for wearing a black armband during the opening Test against Pakistan was rejected by the International Cricket Council. Last month, Khawaja was reprimanded by the ICC for wearing the black armband to mourn the children who have been the victim of the conflict between Israel and Palestine that has been going on since October. Agencies