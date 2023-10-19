Won't tinker with winning combination: Paras Mhambrey

Tribune News Service

Pune, October 18

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey today made it clear that the team will stick to its winning combination against Bangladesh even if it means that Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami would have to wait to play in this edition of the ODI World Cup.

With emphatic wins against five-time World Cup winners Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan till now, the Indian team management does not think it is right to unsettle the winning combination. “It is important to maintain the start. As of now, there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. We want to carry this momentum to the next game as well,” Mhambrey said ahead of India’s training session today.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have edged out Shami till now and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s selection means Ravichandran Ashwin has been sidelined. “Honestly, it is never easy to see. But right now the conversations are on, we had a clear chat with him (Shami). Whenever we select a squad the message from us is clear that we pick a team we feel is the best for that wicket,” Mhambrey said.

“Sometimes you will miss out, someone like him is missing out, someone like Ashwin will miss out and I think that is the communication we had with him (and) we were very clear. It is a difficult decision, honestly we know with the quality that he brings to the team. It is difficult but we have to take the decision, we (can) only have eleven on the field,” the India bowling coach added.

