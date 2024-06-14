Woods has rough day as Cantlay leads

Pinehurst, June 13

Patrick Cantlay racked up six birdies on his way to a 5-under par 65 and the lead among the early finishers today in the US Open here.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg shot a 66 to hold second place after about four dozen golfers had completed their rounds.

France's Matthieu Pavon had a pair of eagles during the first 10 holes on the way to a 67. Tony Finau shot a 68, while the trio of South Korea's SH Kim, Canada's Corey Conners and Spain's Sergio Garcia all completed rounds of 69.

Golfers had to negotiate the tricky greens on Pinehurst No. 2 along with the increasing heat of the day.

It was a rough day for Tiger Woods, who shot a 74 with two birdies — both on the par-5 holes — and six bogeys.

World No. 1 golfer Scott Scheffler had a tee time in the early afternoon after many golfers were done for the day.

Cantlay began the round on No. 10. He got better later in the round, with four birdies on the first eight holes on the front side.

Pavon became the first golfer to ever record multiple eagles in the same US Open round at Pinehurst. — Reuters

