Woods misses cut for second consecutive Major as Aberg leads

Pinehurst, June 15

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg held the outright second-round lead at the US Open on Friday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina where Bryson DeChambeau was part of a group one shot back and Tiger Woods missed the cut.

1 Aberg is now the first non-American to hold the outright 36-hole lead in the US Open since Germany’s Martin Kaymer in 2014 at Pinehurst

Masters runner-up Aberg, looking to become the first US Open champion to win on his debut since Francis Ouimet in 1913, shot a one-under par 69 to reach five-under for the week on a tricky Pinehurst No. 2 layout.

That left Aberg one shot clear of DeChambeau (69), overnight co-leader Patrick Cantlay (71) and Belgian Thomas Detry (67) while Rory McIlroy (72), Tony Finau (69) and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon were all a further shot back.

“A US Open is supposed to be hard. It’s supposed to be tricky, and it’s supposed to challenge any aspect of your game. And I feel like it’s really doing that,” said Aberg.

Tiger Woods, who accepted a special exemption to play this week, missed the cut for a second consecutive Major after a three-over par 73 left him at seven-over on the week.

“It was probably the highest score I could have shot today,” a frustrated Woods said before adding it “may or may not be” his last US Open start. — Reuters

