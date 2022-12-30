World Blitz Championship: Indian GM Sadhwani ninth

Almaty (Kazakhstan)
Teenaged Indian GM Raunak Sadhwani was in the ninth spot in the Open event with 8.5 points after 12 rounds in the FIDE World Blitz Championship here today. In the women’s section, GM D Harika was the best-placed Indian at sixth spot with 6.5 points after nine rounds.
Pretoria
India-SA U-19 women’s T20I not played due to wet outfield
The second T20I match between the India U-19 women’s team against South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield today.
Hyderabad
ISL: Hyderabad FC drub NorthEast United FC
Hyderabad FC registered their fourth win on the trot with a 6-1 thrashing of NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here today. The win takes Hyderabad to the top of the table and a point clear of Mumbai City FC.
Dubai
Surya, Mandhana among nominees for ICC award
Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Smriti Mandhana were today nominated for the men’s and women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year awards, respectively. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...