World Blitz Championship: Indian GM Sadhwani ninth

Almaty (Kazakhstan)

Teenaged Indian GM Raunak Sadhwani was in the ninth spot in the Open event with 8.5 points after 12 rounds in the FIDE World Blitz Championship here today. In the women’s section, GM D Harika was the best-placed Indian at sixth spot with 6.5 points after nine rounds.

Pretoria

India-SA U-19 women’s T20I not played due to wet outfield

The second T20I match between the India U-19 women’s team against South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield today.

Hyderabad

ISL: Hyderabad FC drub NorthEast United FC

Hyderabad FC registered their fourth win on the trot with a 6-1 thrashing of NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here today. The win takes Hyderabad to the top of the table and a point clear of Mumbai City FC.

Dubai

Surya, Mandhana among nominees for ICC award

Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Smriti Mandhana were today nominated for the men’s and women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year awards, respectively. Agencies