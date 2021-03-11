World Boxing Championships: Haryana’s Nitu sparkles on debut

New Delhi, May 10
India’s Nitu (48kg) put up a dominant display in her debut appearance at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships as she outpunched Romanian veteran Steluta Duta to enter the Round of 16 in Istanbul today.
Nitu, a former two-time youth world champion, had won gold on debut at the Stradja Memorial earlier this year. The Haryana boxer dominated all three rounds against Duta to win her opening bout by a unanimous decision. Both the boxers were aggressive from the onset, but the 21-year-old Indian proved too much for the 40-year-old Romanian. Nitu used her height advantage against Duta, a three-time World Championships silver medallist.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...