World Boxing Championships: Haryana’s Nitu sparkles on debut

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

India’s Nitu (48kg) put up a dominant display in her debut appearance at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships as she outpunched Romanian veteran Steluta Duta to enter the Round of 16 in Istanbul today.

Nitu, a former two-time youth world champion, had won gold on debut at the Stradja Memorial earlier this year. The Haryana boxer dominated all three rounds against Duta to win her opening bout by a unanimous decision. Both the boxers were aggressive from the onset, but the 21-year-old Indian proved too much for the 40-year-old Romanian. Nitu used her height advantage against Duta, a three-time World Championships silver medallist.