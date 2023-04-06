World champions Argentina dethrone Brazil, back on top of FIFA rankings after six-year gap

April 6
World champions Argentina dethroned Brazil and returned to the top of the FIFA rankings on Thursday after a six-year gap.
Argentina, who won last year's World Cup in Qatar by beating France in the final, achieved the No. 1 spot after Lionel Scaloni's side beat Panama 2-0 and Curacao 7-0 in friendlies.
France moved up one place to second after a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and 1-0 victory in Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers, while Brazil slipped to third after losing 2-1 away to Morocco in a friendly.
Belgium remained fourth, England were fifth followed by the Netherlands in sixth, Croatia seventh and Italy eighth. Portugal and Spain completed the top 10.
The Central African Republic were the biggest movers in the latest rankings, jumping 10 places to 122nd. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act
After Aman Biradari, Oxfam India second NGO against whom hom...
Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...
India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists
Journalists from China are unfairly treated in India: Chines...
'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism
Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...
'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout
Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...