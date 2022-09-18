World Championships: Bronze in Bajrang Punia's sight

PTI

Belgrade, September 17

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia suffered a shock defeat in his quarterfinals bout but returned to medal contention as he entered the 65kg category repechage round at World Championships here today.

Bajrang succumbed to a technical superiority (10-0) defeat to 23-year-old Yianni Diakomihalis of the USA in a quarterfinals bout. However, he gets a shot at bronze via after Diakomihalis reached the final.

Sagar Jaglan’s quest for a bronze medal in 74kg category ended as the 18-year-old lost to reigning Asian champion Yones Aliakbar Emami of Iran 6-0.