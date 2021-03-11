World Championships: Lovlina rallies to reach Round of 16

New Delhi, May 9
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain upstaged former champion Chen Nien-Chin in the 70kg division to enter the Round of 16 at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. Returning to competitive boxing for the first time since her podium finish at the Tokyo Games last year, Lovlina won by a 3-2 split decision against the Chinese Taipei boxer, who had defeated her in the semifinals of the 2018 edition.
This was Lovlina’s second win over Chen, having also beaten her in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.
The two boxers started cautiously, maintaining distance. Lovlina soon began attacking using her long reach. After an even second round, Chen tried attacking in the final round but the swift-moving Indian managed to keep her at bay. The 24-year-old Assam boxer, who is a two-time bronze medallist at the event, will next face England’s Cindy Ngamba.
On the second day, Nitu will begin her challenge in the 48kg category against Romania’s Steluta Duta. Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Ankushita (66kg) and Nandini (+81kg) have received bye in their opening rounds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by Punja...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...