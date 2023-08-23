 World Championships: Prannoy, Lakshya Sen sail into third round; PV Sindhu bows out : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • World Championships: Prannoy, Lakshya Sen sail into third round; PV Sindhu bows out

World Championships: Prannoy, Lakshya Sen sail into third round; PV Sindhu bows out

Sindhu goes down 14-21, 14-21 to old nemesis Nozomi Okuhara of Japan

World Championships: Prannoy, Lakshya Sen sail into third round; PV Sindhu bows out

HS Prannoy tamed Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 21-14 to set up a clash with 2021 champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. AP/PTI file



PTI

Copenhagen, August 23

Former champion PV Sindhu’s wretched run continued as she bowed out of the World Championships, but HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen produced commanding performances to enter the third round in men’s singles, here on Tuesday.

The most successful Indian at World Championships with five medals, Sindhu lacked any sting in her attack and went down tamely 14-21 14-21 to old nemesis Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, a 2017 gold medallist and silver winner in 2019.

It is the first time in her career that Sindhu, seeded 16th, has failed to reach the quarterfinals at the prestigious tournament.

In men’s singles, world No 9 Prannoy produced a masterclass as he tamed Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9 21-14 to set up a clash with 2021 champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

Earlier, Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 edition, prevailed 21-11 21-12 over the world No 51 Korean Jeon Hyeok Jin.

The Indian, thus, settled his score against the Korean, who had defeated him in their only meeting at the Asia Team Championship in 2022.

The 11th seeded Indian is likely to face third seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand in the next round.

Sen has a 4-5 head-to-head count against Vitidsarn, whom he had defeated on way to Canada Open Super 500 title.

Sen was alert and took the initiatives during the rallies, showing his retrieval skills, speed and shot selection to dominate the proceedings.

The Indian lead 5-1 and slowly kept extending the gap against a struggling Jeon, who lacked the finishing punch during the fast-paced rallies.

Sen entered the interval with 11-6 lead and kept things under a firm grip even after resumption to quickly move to 18-11 before sealing the first game with three straight points.

In the second game, Sen opened up a 4-1 lead before extending it to 10-5 with a whipping forehand return. Another straight jump smash helped the Indian make it 11-5 at the break.

Sen continued to construct his points and got behind the shuttle early to produce clean winners to grab eight match points and converted it in his second attempt.

In the other men’s singles match, Prannoy used variations to keep up the attack from the back. He used lot of angled returns to move to 8-4 after 4-4 initial duel. In a battle of wits, Prannoy looked in control and was quick to pounce on anything near the net.

The Indian showed great anticipation and composure to gallop to 18-8 with Wardoyo making too many mistakes. A forehand going to the net gave 11 game points to Prannoy and he sealed it without much ado.

Prannoy unleashed perfect shots to completely dictate the rallies. Hordoyo tried to turned it around in the second game and even had a 5-4 lead but Prannoy remained composed, slowly moving ahead to grab a 11-7 lead at the break.

Wardoyo managed to claw back at 13-13 but Prannoy once again nosed ahead to 16-13 with a forehand cross court shot and a smash.

The Indian was in sublime touch as he read his opponent well and used his array of shots to set up the points.

Eventually, a lucky net chord gave Prannpy six match points and he sealed it when his opponent went to net.

In women’s singles, Sindhu and Okuhara, best known for their marathon 110-minute-long 2017 World Championships final in Glasgow, have always produced engaging contests but the second round match at the Royal Arena turned out to be a lop-sided contest.

The duo has been troubled by injuries in the last 12 months and had missed the last edition. Sindhu came into the match with a 10-8 cushion but her game lacked the attacking prowess.

Facing off after three years in slow conditions, both the players went for high tosses and clears, looking to draw errors from the other but it was the former world No 1 Okuhara, who came up trumps with her precision.

After an initial duel of 6-6, Okuhara managed to grab three points and enter the break with a two-point lead.

The Japanese made it 16-12 after pouncing on a weak return at the net.

The Indian continued to go wide and long as Okuhara moved to 19-12 with a precise cross court return.

Another shot going wide from Sindhu gave seven game points to Okuhara, who converted after the Indian went wide again.

The change of sides saw a shift of momentum with Sindhu racing to a 9-0 lead, following a series of unforced errors from Okuhara.

Okuhara, however, slowly started to dominate the rallies and reeled off five straight points with few good placements before making it 9-10.

A cross court shot helped Sindhu to gain a two-point advantage at the interval.

Okuhara started catching her rival at the front court and grabbed six points from 10-12 to turn the tables on the Indian.

At 13-16, Sindhu unleashed a trademark cross court smash to let out a cry but she couldn’t control her mistakes and eventually gave six match points to Okuhara, who sealed the contest after the Indian went long again.

A disappointed Sindhu said she needs to work on her game comeback stronger in future tournaments.

“I really need to work hard on my mental and physical fitness. I know such loses make you feel really bad but it is part and parcel of game and life. But it is important for me to come back stronger for the next championships,” she said.

“We are both playing after a log time. She is coming back from an injury and I too came back from an injury. So there is a similarity there. But today, I felt it wasn’t my game. I gave away the match in the second game.”

#HS Prannoy #Japan #Lakshya Sen #PV Sindhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

4
Punjab

Rangers detain 6 Indian 'smugglers' belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

8
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

9
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

10
Nation

CBI arrests Canada-based businessman Rahul Gaggal in defence espionage case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Top News

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor