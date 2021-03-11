World Championships: Triple delight for Indian boxers

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha pulled off powerful performances to extend India’s unbeaten run at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships with dominant victories in Istanbul today.

Parveen moved into the 63kg pre-quarterfinals with a comprehensive win over Ukraine’s Mariia Bova.

Although Parveen began on an aggressive note, she was edged out by Bova in the opening round. But the 22-year-old from Haryana showed amazing tenacity as she significantly upped the ante in the second round. She landed a flurry of punches on the 34-year-old Ukrainian to eventually seal the tie in her favour.

Parveen will next face former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA.

The 25-year-old Nikhat Zareen also moved into the second round stage with a dominant win over Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez. Nikhat, winner of gold at this year’s Strandja Memorial in Sofia, looked in complete control as she exhibited a brilliant tactical display. The Mexican boxer tried her best but it wasn’t enough as Nikhat took advantage of her long reach and kept on attacking with sharp and precise punches to win without breaking a sweat. Manisha, who was handed a bye in the 57kg opening round, won 5-0 against Nepal’s Kala Thapa to make her way into the third round.