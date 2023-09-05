 World Cup 2023: I hope it's not only about India and Pakistan, says Gambhir : The Tribune India

World Cup 2023: I hope it's not only about India and Pakistan, says Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir.



IANS

New Delhi, September 5

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir emphasised that the primary goal for the Men in Blue should be to secure victory in the 2023 World Cup, rather than placing excessive importance solely on their match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Speaking to Star Sports after the India-Nepal Asia Cup clash, Gambhir said that the match against Pakistan is "just a step towards winning the World Cup".

"England had the last laugh. You go into that tournament not thinking that we have only got to beat Pakistan. And I hope that doesn't happen in the 50-over World Cup in India as well.

"I hope it's not only about India and Pakistan on October 14. I hope it's about India playing the World Cup final and lifting the Cup, because you never know how many people will be part of the next World Cup from this World Cup team. And it only happens after 4 years," Gambhir said.

"For us as a nation, for us as fans, for us as broadcasters, everything should not only be focused on India and Pakistan. It's all about winning the World Cup. Pakistan is just a block. It's just a step toward winning the World Cup," he added.

Gambhir also reminisced about the championship-winning Indian teams from the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, emphasizing that their primary focus was on the ultimate prize, with the Pakistan match considered just a step in their journey.

"In 2007, the T20 World Cup, we started our campaign against Pakistan, we played the final against Pakistan. It was never about Pakistan only. Even in 2011, it was never about Pakistan, Pakistan were just a step. So, when as a broadcaster, as experts, if we stop talking about only India vs Pakistan and think about winning the World Cup, I think Team India will be in a much better position," Gambhir stated.

The marquee clash between the two nations, which was earlier scheduled to take place on October 15, is now slated to take place a day earlier i.e., on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



