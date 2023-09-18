World Cup: Elavenil strikes gold

Rio de Janeiro, September 17
Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the women’s 10m air rifle event to clinch her fourth gold medal at a World Cup. Elavenil was perfection personified in the strong eight-woman final, never scoring below 10.1. She finished with a score of 252.2 to outgun France’s 20-year-old sensation Oceanne Muller (251.9). China’s Zhang Jiale bagged the bronze.
Elavenil had qualified for the final in the eighth spot with a score of 630.5. Muller had topped with 633.7.
In the men’s 10m air rifle event, Sandeep Singh shot 628.2 to finish 14th. On Friday, Elavenil and Sandeep had finished fifth in the mixed team event with a score of 629.1.
