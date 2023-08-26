World Cup: India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities, says Sehwag

New Delhi, August 26
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag picks captain Rohit Sharma as the leading run-getter in the World Cup 2023. He also said that Indian pitches provide a very good surface to the opener and he has terrific records as an opener.
In a video posted by ICC's Instagram handle, Sehwag was asked to predict the leading run-getter in World Cup 2023, and he chose India's Rohit Sharma.
“India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma," said Virender Sehwag.
Further, he also said that big tournaments improve his energy level and bring out the best of him. So I surely think he will perform well in the tournament.
Rohit Sharma in the last edition of World Cup 2019 held in England scored a heap of runs with as many as five Hundreds under his belt. He was the leading run-getter with 648 runs at an average of 81 in five matches.
Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis also predicted his leading run-getter and he picked English team white-ball captain, Jos Buttler. In the video, he said:
“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer. Outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions along with England having a good World Cup. I think he's going to be the one guy that stands out.”
