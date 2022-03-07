World Cup: Indian women crush Pakistan

Tribune News Service

Mount Maunganui

(New Zealand), March 6

India began their campaign at the Women’s World Cup with a comfortable victory over Pakistan, crushing their archrivals by 107 runs here on Sunday. This was Pakistan’s 11th straight defeat to India in the 50-overs format, and fourth in the Women’s World Cup.

India opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana made 52 to help the team to 96/1 in the company of Deepti Sharma (40) before the team suffered a horrible collapse, they lost five wickets for 18 runs and were in deep trouble at 114/6. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar then struck counter-attacking 50s to help India reach 244/7 at Bay Oval.

Pakistan needed to create a record to win the game — the previous highest target they had chased successfully was Sri Lanka’s 242 in Sharjah in 2015. However, Pakistan were never in the game and were bowled out for 137 in 43 overs.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4/31 in 10 overs, while Jhulan Goswami had impressive figures of 2/29. Rana capped her fine all-round show with 2/27. This was Pakistan’s 15th defeat while chasing in the Women’s World Cup.

Vastrakar, named the Player of the Match, said: “I’m very happy, my first Player of the Match award, in my first World Cup game.” Later, the Indian team’s heart-warming selfie with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her little daughter won hearts. The photograph was shared online. — /Agencies

