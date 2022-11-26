FIFA World Cup logs four scoreless draws

doha: The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea was the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven, done four times, in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. In Russia, there was only one 0-0 draw, between Denmark and France. There were no scoreless draws in 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950 or 1954.
Costumes land English fans in trouble
doha: England fans will be barred from their team’s match against the United States and future World Cup games if they wear crusader replica costumes which are considered culturally insensitive in a Muslim country. For many Arabs, the word crusade summons up a painful history of invasion by Christians seeking to capture Jerusalem and nearby areas Islamic rule in the 11th to 13th centuries. Agencies
