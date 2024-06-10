World cup qualifiers: Gurpreet to lead team against Qatar

PTI

Doha, June 9

India’s first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was today named the captain of the team for the must-win FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Qatar. India will play hosts Qatar in the return fixture on Tuesday.

The Indian team landed here on Saturday night for the match in which a win could pave the way for a maiden entry into the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Igor Stimac had named a 23-member squad for the fixture. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, who retired after his last game for the country against Kuwait on Thursday, defenders Amey Ranawade, Lalchungnunga and Subhasish Bose did not travel to Qatar.

